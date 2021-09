HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old Homewood man was identified as a homicide victim after being found unresponsive in his apartment last week.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Johnnie Will Anderson III was found around 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 10 in his apartment on Aspen Circle. The coroner’s office did not release any further details regarding Anderson’s death.

Homewood Police continue to investigate.