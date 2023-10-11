BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Community members gathered to pray for Israel in Central Alabama Tuesday evening, asking for love and strength for Israeli citizens following Saturday’s attack by Hamas.

Hundreds gathered at the Levite Jewish Center in Birmingham to show support for Israel. Those in attendance looked to turn their mourning into comfort as the ongoing war has already taken the lives of hundreds.

“The Jewish community in Birmingham and across the world are feeling naked right now, you know we have been, our homeland has been terrorized. I won’t even say we’re at war,” said Danny Cohn, the Chief Executive Director at the Birmingham Jewish Federation.

A reality community member Stacey Osborn said is hard to hear.

“I actually lived where the fighting was going on. I actually was watching the news and saw one of the kibbutz that I stayed at on the news and it just it breaks my heart,” said Osborn.

Osborn brought along her young son Garner Osborn to the gathering, who said despite his age he’s standing in solidarity and bringing awareness to the war.

“It’s scary. It’s scary. Like I’m kind of like forced to think about if I was in the situation,” said Osborn.

With remarks in support of Israel from several community members, the Birmingham Mayor’s office and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the goal was to walk away with a sense of peace that they’re prayers will go a long way.

“It is important for the community to come together and as Jews to come together and let Israel know that they’re not alone.” said Osborn.