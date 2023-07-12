WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — What started off as a desperate plea for answers turned to joy Tuesday morning.

9-month-old Harlow Freeman was found in the backseat of the car she was last seen in.

“It was a huge relief. She was transported to the hospital because she was dehydrated and had probably been in that vehicle in the ravine 10-12 hours,” said Chief Danny Woodard with the Parrish Police Department.

Harlow’s grandmother Waynette Freeman was overwhelmed with happiness knowing her granddaughter was found alive and doing well.

“I’m just so thankful that she’s back safe and with my son and my daughter-in-law and that she’s alive. What a miracle, you know,” said Freeman.

The search efforts to find baby Harlow began Monday evening when she was reported missing just before 7 p.m. after the car her dad was driving vanished while he went inside of a home on Crest Ave.

The search for her continued throughout the night into Tuesday morning as the community gathered outside the Parrish Police Department in hopes of getting answers.

“Everybody was searching for the baby. We’re just glad she is back with

her family and safe,” said Sherra Smoot, a community member who prayed and hoped for Harlow’s return.

Smoot is just one of many community members that prayed for Harlow’s safe return to her family. She says the Parrish community is so tight knit, instances like this are very rare.

“I just pray that nothing like this ever happens in this town,” said Smoot.

Although baby Harlow was dehydrated, she is alive and that’s the number one wish the Freeman family hoped for.

“She is just such a precious little angel, and I knew that God had his legion of angels wrapped around her,” said Freeman.

Harlow’s grandmother Waynette said Harlow is with her family and is doing well.