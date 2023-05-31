BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The clock is ticking for state lawmakers who have limited time left in the legislative session.

Lawmakers are working diligently to put SB278 and its companion HB431 into action.

Rep. Patrick Sellers said this would implement a loan program for higher education institutions experiencing financial hardship like Birmingham Southern College.

He said this is something lawmakers see a need for in our state.

“I think the ability to just have the vehicle in place is something that can not only just be unique but a positive tool for the state of Alabama to use for its Higher-Ed, be it private or public,” said Rep. Sellers.

Rep. Sellers said the house version still needs to pass in the senate before the session ends.

Another bill at the top of the list aims to reduce Alabama’s grocery tax. The Alabama House unanimously passed this bill that would cut the state’s 4% grocery tax in half over the next two years.

Senator Andrew Jones said estimates show each family will see about $200-$250 more in their pockets each year.

Rep. Patrick Sellers said legislators as a whole heard the cries of their communities, saying this would be a positive change.

“When you look around the U.S. in other states, I do believe that’s probably one of the things that is not taxed is on food.” said Rep. Sellers. “And so that’s the very life blood of our community and every home, every individual. So, it’s a good piece of legislature.”

Senator Jones said this bill is set to be in senate committee today and on the floor tomorrow.

One bill facing a time crunch is aimed at improving access to public records.

President of the Alabama Broadcasters’ Association, Sharon Tinsley, said concern comes from possible amendments that could water down the process and allow for inconsistent practices across state entities.

Tinsley brought up two alternative amendments she believes would make the bill better by establishing consistency and a timeline.

She said we need to have access to state entities’ processes and their decision making

“And to the factors that go into what they do on our behalf,” said Tinsley. “So we work to ensure that legislation like this happens and gets passed to make your job easier and at the same time its working for citizens of Alabama.”

Tinsley said she believes they can come to an agreement with everybody even with a short amount of time left.

She said the bill must pass through the house and if there are amendments, it will go back to the senate for another vote.