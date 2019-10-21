Child seriously injured after being hit by a train in Maryland

LAUREL, MD (WJLA & WIAT) — We are following breaking news of a child being hit by a train in Maryland.

It happened in Laurel around 5 p.m.

According to first responders, the child has serious, life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: BREAKING CHILD HIT BY TRAIN IN MARYLAND

BREAKING CHILD HIT BY TRAIN IN MARYLAND BREAKING CHILD HIT BY TRAIN IN MARYLAND: Emergency officials on the scene of an incident where a child is hit by a train in Laurel, Maryland. Officials say the child has serious life-threatening injuries. Working to get more details Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, October 21, 2019

The accident happened along the 8900 block of Cherry Lane.

Train 850, which departed Union Station at 4:13 p.m., remained stuck on the tracks as police investigated.



Authorities say the service along the MARC Camden line has been suspended as the investigation into the crash takes place.

MTA currently has no estimate for when service will be restored, but all MARC Camden Line tickets will be honored on the Penn Line.



The crash remains under investigation.