Central AL Forecast: Heat Rolls On with A Cool Down Just Around the Corner

The drought has now covered all of Alabama. As of today, the entire state is suffering from the lack of rain. Rain is on the way and temperatures are getting ready to cool down though.

FRIDAY: There will more heat. This will make the 9th straight day of record breaking heat. The forecast high is 98°, but like the last few days, it is very possible for some spots to see the century mark. There will be lots of morning sunny and few afternoon clouds. Like Thursday, there won’t be a lot of rain, but a pop up shower isn’t impossible.



THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Saturday Remains hot and temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. Sunshine will slowly be mixed with clouds late day and a few showers are possible late Saturday night, primarily south of 20. Any rain will correspond with a stalled front. By Sunday, the drier air will allow for a subtle cool down. Highs will back off to more seasonable values, in the upper 80s.



EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cool down arrives! Monday brings scattered showers. Tuesday morning will feel like fall and Tuesday afternoon highs will stay in the 70s. Grab the pumpkin spiced lattes.

LATEST POSTS