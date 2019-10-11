Central AL Forecast: The BIG cool down coming this weekend

The forecast for our first REAL cool-down of the fall still looks good, with rain chances out ahead of the front. Before the rain and cooler air arrives, we’ll see one more day of clouds and sun with highs back in the low to mid 80s across the region. With the nature of the clouds in place, a few spots may be a little bit cooler or warmer than forecast. Rain chances begin later tonight and last through Saturday morning. It looks like the best chances of rain will set up in west Alabama with east Alabama seeing little to no rain as the front continues to move southeast Saturday. Temperatures will take a dive tomorrow, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.



The front will lift back to the north on Sunday, but most of the rain looks to stay along the I-85 corridor. There will still be a chance for showers to close out the week, but this is a small chance. So, if you’re headed to Talladega, don’t worry about a rain out. Temperatures again Sunday will range from the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.



Next week, rain chances return as southerly winds pick up and the front stalls over Central Alabama. We’ll go with scattered showers Monday and Tuesday with temperatures holding in the upper 70s. Another front makes its way south on Wednesday with more rain chances and another shot of cooler air behind it for the end of next week.

