Central AL Forecast: Temperatures stay warmer than average today

RIGHT NOW: It feels great outside! It’s a chamber of commerce kind of a night. It will be a wonderful evening filled with hints of fall.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will be great! Sunshine, cool air, and a though of fall….Then….the heat. By noon the temperatures will already be in the upper 80s with highs landing in the low 90s. It will be another unseasonably warm day for central Alabama.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A slight chance of rain is possible Thursday and then it’s record heat Friday. we’ll go from low 90s to mid 90s.

THE WEEKEND: Not much change in the weather pattern. A string of dry, sun-filled days continues. Heat abounds. Humidity goes up a notch as winds shift out of the south.

