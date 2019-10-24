Central AL Forecast: Stays dry, comfortable today; rain chances tomorrow

The forecast remains status quo for today as temperatures stay cool with lots of sunshine and no chances for rain. Expect a few high clouds by this afternoon, other than that, a perfect day with highs in the low to mid 70s. This will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still right on par for our averages. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of rain chances that move in Friday.



A very complicated setup for our weather Friday and for the weekend ahead. At the surface, a low pressure area will develop along the Gulf Coast and a warm front will lift from south to north through the area. Also, a strengthening upper-level low will move this way from the Midwest. All of these factors will lead to good rain chances on Friday, especially in our western counties. Rain continues Friday night and into Saturday as the warm front moves through then a cold front follows. It’s too early to talk about severe weather chances, but stay tuned.



Saturday rain chances look to be confined to the morning and early afternoon. We hope this rain clears out by kickoff of the Magic City Classic, but maybe a few showers and definitely clouds will hang around through Saturday afternoon. Clouds will also hang around for Alabama homecoming Saturday night.

