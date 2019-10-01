Central AL Forecast: Record Breaking Heat Rolls On

TONIGHT: Temperatures will continue to remain anomalously warm for October with lows dropping only to the low 70s. Mostly clear sky areawide, no chance of rain.

TOMORROW: NO changes for tomorrow’s forecast. Record highs will continue to be broken as the ridge holds firm. Highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies.

THURS/FRI: THE HEAT GOES ON…mid & upper 90s continue for both Thursday and Friday. Records may continue to be broken. No considerable chance of rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Our high temperature will FINALLY start to ease off this weekend, dropping down to the low 90s for Saturday. Sunday will start to bring better rain chances to the region as well. Expecting scattered showers, maybe a few storms, areawide on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Much cooler air is being advertised by long-range model guidance for next week. It looks like a strong cold front will pass through on Monday, bringing with it scattered rain chances and a BIG drop in temperatures in its wake. By Tuesday, we could see highs as cool as the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Stay tuned to forecast adjustments in the coming days!