Central AL Forecast: More clouds, a few showers today

Some changes for the forecast today as more clouds enter the picture with some rain around too. We don’t expect rain to be widespread today, with only isolated showers in our southeastern counties. We do expect cloud cover to be extensive, so not much sunshine. Temperatures though, will still be warm, rising to the mid 70s, which is a few degrees above average for this time of year.



The real rain chances start on Wednesday as a warm front moves north through the region. This sets up almost exactly like the pattern for last Friday and Saturday. Widespread rain for tomorrow with some rumbles of thunder. Right now, a few stronger thunderstorms are possible to our west. Thursday, a cold front moves through and rain will be likely again, but it will all be about timing. We hope the rain clears out in time for trick-or-treating, but we’ll have to monitor the fronts progress closer to Halloween, so stay tuned to the forecast.



We do know much cooler and drier air spills in after the front moves out. Friday will see a clearing sky and temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the upper 50s during the afternoon. Saturday morning will be chilly, with possibly our first freezing temperatures of the fall on tap.

