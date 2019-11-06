Central AL Forecast: Dry Wednesday with rain, cooler temps on the way

A sunny and warm day is ahead after another cool start this morning. Most spots are starting in the 40s with just a few dropping into the upper 30s. We’ll see a 30-degree recovery this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunshine will dominate the sky with just some high clouds moving in by the afternoon, but more clouds will move in during the evening and overnight as a cold front moves closer.



This front will be the trigger for showers on Thursday, and the cold air intrusion that follows. The usual threat of thunderstorms we have when cold fronts move in doesn’t look like it will materialize this time, with rain around after the front moves through. Expect temperatures to stay in the upper 60s and close to 70 for Thursday with the rain moving in by Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will move out quickly however, with rain ending by early Friday morning.



Friday and for the weekend ahead, temperatures will plummet. Highs Friday will only rise to the upper 40s and low 50s with clouds still hanging around. Morning lows Saturday will fall to the freezing mark or below as clouds clear out. For the Bama/LSU game, expect perfect football conditions with temperatures in the 50s and lots of sunshine!

