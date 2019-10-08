Central AL Forecast: Drier, but warm this week

RIGHT NOW: The sun came back out this afternoon in full effect, and man did it feel GREAT outside today! High temperatures got up into the upper 70s/low 80s in the Birmingham metro, which is much closer to normal for this time of year compared to last week.

TONIGHT: The weather will continue to be quiet and comfortable this evening with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures should again be cool, and we’ll wake up to lows at sunrise in the upper 50s/lows 60s early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow afternoon. There’s a small chance for showers in the afternoon as well, but they’ll be short lived if anything. Keeping rain chances at a mere 20%. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Highs will increase a bit more for Thursday afternoon to the upper 80s. Mainly sunshine…we’ll stay dry. Lows Thursday morning should dip into the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Some changes come in Friday with an approaching cold front. We may see a few showers develop ahead of the front Friday afternoon/evening. Putting our rain chance at 30%. Highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: That cold front should pass through on Saturday, giving us cloudy skies most of the day and scattered showers. Not anticipating any storms with this front…just rain. Temperatures should fall quickly in the front’s wake…highs only in the low 70s for Saturday.

Much colder air, relatively speaking, will settle over Alabama for Sunday. Expecting lows early Sunday in the upper 40s! Much cooler than we’ve become accustomed to. Sunshine will come back out Sunday afternoon…expecting highs in the upper 70s. Great end to the weekend!