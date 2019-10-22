Central AL Forecast: Cool, dry air moves in behind cold front

The last of the rain will fall this morning with some clearing coming later today. The cooler and drier air will start to be felt later this morning and afternoon. Look for lingering clouds later today and cooler than average temperatures. We’ll see highs mostly in the upper 60s to near 70 with the coolest spots in our NW counties. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as clouds completely clear out. Look for morning low tomorrow in the upper 30s and low 40s.



Wednesday and Thursday should be beautiful, with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. We’ll see low 70s for most of us tomorrow afternoon with a light north wind. More cool temperatures for Thursday morning as lows drop into the 40s again. Thursday afternoon once again should be comfortable with numbers in the low 70s.



Changes come again by Friday and Saturday. This will be important for anyone looking to get in on the celebration for the Magic City Classic. Showers are possible through the day on Friday, with widespread rain likely. This would be beneficial for our drought but not anything planned outside. There is still some uncertainty with what happens on Saturday, but we’ll keep you posted.

