Central AL Forecast: Cool & Dry Friday, Scattered Showers Saturday

RIGHT NOW: Cirrus clouds are streaming overhead on this cool fall afternoon in Alabama. We got off to a chilly start this morning! The low at the Birmingham was 43°, with a few spots even colder! Gadsden got down to 39°, Cullman hit 40°, Hamilton down to 41°. Now that the sun’s out and warming us up, our highs today should be comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Our weather will stay quiet tonight as high pressure remains in place over the region. Expect temperatures to drop quickly again this evening. For most of the night we’ll be in the 50s with clear skies. Lows when you wake up tomorrow morning will be in the 40s.

TOMORROW: Not much changes in the forecast for tomorrow…essentially the same weather we’re seeing right now! Mostly sunshine with comfortable daytime temperatures. Highs expected in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: There are some changes in store beginning on Saturday. An area of low pressure, currently located in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, is expected to track Northeast towards the Florida panhandle over the coming days. This is likely to develop into either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Nestor by this Saturday.

Impacts to Central Alabama from this disturbance will be marginal, at best. We are only anticipating scattered showers during the day Saturday, but that’s about it. Rainfall totals should range between half an inch to an inch.

SUNDAY: We go back to quiet weather for Sunday afternoon. It will be not as chilly in the morning, and a bit warmer in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Expect to stay rain-free Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Our next big cold front is on schedule for Monday. This should bring thunderstorms during the day Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has preemptively noted the possibility of these storms turning severe, placing Central Alabama in their 15% risk area of their Day 5 outlook.

On the surface, this does NOT look like it has potential to be a robust outbreak. This should be a low-end event if anything, but as always, things can change quickly. For now, it’s just something we’re keeping in mind! Stay tuned for forecast updates on Sunday when the front gets closer in time.

