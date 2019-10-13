Central AL Forecast: Rainy end to the weekend

MONDAY: We’ll see a mostly dry Monday under a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. Enjoy the brief break from the rain because things are turning unsettled on Tuesday.

TUESDAY: More wet weather is ahead for Tuesday as the front is again the focus for rain and possibly some substantial rainfall amounts. Upper-level disturbances will move across the region from west to east, each posing a good rain threat. Some forecast models are pointing at 1-2 inches of rain on Tuesday with isolated higher amounts. Some isolated flooding is possible in low-lying areas, but this should be some really good rain given the drought.

REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers are possible on Wednesday as another cold front moves in, with another shot of cold air behind it. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs and lows in the upper 40s through Friday are likely.