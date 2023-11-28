THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Court testimony revealed that a cell phone left under a victim’s body led to the arrest of an accused murderer in Theodore.

Kerry Miller, 31, is accused of killing William Burton, 35, on Bellingrtath Road on Oct. 20.

During Miller’s preliminary hearing, a detective working the case testified under oath. While Miller told the media he was innocent, the detective brought with him new and compelling evidence that contradicted Miller’s plea.

A key part of that evidence was the phone that investigators along with the Gulf Coast Technology Center were able to prove had belonged to Miller.

The phone, according to the detective, contained a picture of Burton’s car. He said the picture included a caption that said Miller was ‘doing his homework.’

The detective said Burton and his girlfriend had arrived home and noticed the tires of Burton’s car were slashed. That’s when, according to the detective, Burton’s girlfriend saw a man wearing a camouflage mask approach from behind and shoot Burton.

The detective said Burton’s girlfriend identified Miller through a security camera video.

The Mobile Police Department conducted a search warrant on Miller’s property and found the camouflage mask that was reportedly worn during the killing.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with intentional murder.

The judge decided the evidence was enough to push the case before a Mobile County Grand Jury.

If convicted, Miller could face life in prison.