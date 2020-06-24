CBS 42 NOW: LifeSouth, UAB Hospital host weeklong Community Blood Drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) LifeSouth invites the community to save local lives by helping ensure a safe and adequate blood supply during the difficult summer months.



The University of Alabama at Birmingham will sponsor a weeklong blood drive at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 4600 Preserve Parkway in Birmingham.

The drive will take place on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. All blood donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.



Donors will receive their results within seven days of their blood donation.

The summer is typically a tough time for blood collections. With social distancing measures causing many blood drive cancellations, this summer promises to be even more difficult for the blood supply. Patients in area hospitals rely on volunteer blood donors throughout the summer to ensure that blood is there when they need it most. Give local, save local. Please give blood.

To maintain social distancing, all donors will be spaced apart while waiting and donating blood. Donor temperature will be checked at the door prior to entering the blood drive. All donors will receive a recognition item. Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.



For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.