BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is hosting a community conversation Tuesday night discussing gun violence and its impact on youth.

In this conversation, hosted by Evening News Anchor Sherri Jackson, young people will have the opportunity to speak on how even being exposed to gun violence indirectly can have a major effect on their mental health and wellbeing.

Stake holders will also be in studio discussing how they are addressing gun violence and attempting to create safe spaces for those exposed.

Just last year, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office recorded 30 homicides involving youth ages 10 to 19 years old.

