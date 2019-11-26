Candlelight vigil planned to honor and celebrate Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Many are planning to come together to celebrate 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard Tuesday night.

The Summit Media family, as well as the entire community, is deeply saddened by the new developments in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

And at this time local radio stations plan to come together to bring the entire community together in Aniah’s honor.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL TO HONOR AND CELEBRATE ANIAH BLANCHARD 🕯️CANDLELIGHT VIGIL TO HONOR AND CELEBRATE ANIAH BLANCHARD | Summit Media hosts a candlelight vigil to honor and celebrate Aniah Blanchard. Vigil taking place at Homewood Central Park located on Oxmoor Road in Homewood. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2ruLNlY Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The candlelight vigil is set to take place at the Homewood Central Park located at 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL. 35209.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. Everyone in Homewood and the surrounding community is invited to come support and uplift Aniah’s family in prayer.

Local radio stations 98.7 Kiss FM, 104.7 WZZK, 95.7 Jamz, 106.9 The Eagle, 97.3 Play, and 610 WAGG are all part of the Summit Media Family and are looking forward to everyone coming together to honor and celebrate Aniah.

The City of Homewood has placed blue ribbons all over in honor of Aniah.