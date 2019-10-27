Cancer Costume Party to raise funds for a cure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hayward Curry and Desi Keith of X-Duo Enterprises LLC visited the CBS 42 studio to talk with Ariana Garza about their Cancer Costume Party coming up on November 2.
Curry is a cancer survivor and is currently in remission. Proceeds from the event will benefit the cure for all cancers.
Music, drinks and activities will be included in the event. Attendees can wear costumes to compete for the best costume and chance to win $500.
The event will be held at The Dannon Project located at 2324 5th Avenue North in Birmingham from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Early bird tickets cost $25 and general admission tickets are $30.
To purchase tickets, click here.