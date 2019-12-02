Canal Street shooting surveillance released after 10 people shot; $5K reward offered for information

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WIAT & CNN) Authorities are searching for the person who opened fire on a busy street in New Orleans. Ten people were hurt in the shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.

New Orleans Police have released surveillance video as the shooting was caught on camera.

Canal Street Shooting Surveillance (Courtesy: New Orleans PD)

Canal Street Shooting Surveillance (Courtesy: New Orleans PD)

Authorities say the surveillance video was taken from the 700 blocks of Canal Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The video shows a crowd of people walking and then someone opens fire. Not long after the crowd runs. Stampedes of people heard the gunshots and they then ran in panic.

Canal Street Shooting Surveillance (Courtesy: New Orleans PD)

Police can be seen running to the scene as people are seen hiding behind cars. Witnesses say they heard about 15 to 20 gunshots.

Two people who were shot are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. One person has been detained but police are still looking into their possible involvement in the tragic incident.

The shooting comes as multiple law enforcement agencies and thousands of people were in town for the Bayou Classic Football Game.

New Orleans Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.