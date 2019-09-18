Bryant-Denny Stadium turns blue to honor slain Ofc. Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is planning a special tribute to fallen Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette.

Bryant-Denny Stadium will be illuminated in blue lights on Wednesday to honor Cousette’s legacy.

The tribute will take place from 8-9 p.m.

The university will also place a Tuscaloosa police car at the Walk of Champions until noon on Friday, September 20th.

Members of the community are welcome to visit the vehicle and pay their respects.

Cousette was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant Monday night.

He was a 13 year veteran of the force, a father of two, and engaged to be married.

RIP DORNELL COUSETTE: Bryant-Denny Stadium lights up blue in honor of the fallen Tuscaloosa officer who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

