BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting after police were called to a west Birmingham apartment complex Monday evening.

According to Chief Scott Thurmond with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest on the call of a possible hostage situation taking place.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a person get shot and returned fire at the shooter.

Thurmond says that a male victim is dead and a female victim was transported to UAB Hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on scene conducting an investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.