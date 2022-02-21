BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a Norwood apartment complex Monday night.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, officers with the North Precinct were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 33rd Street North on the call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying unresponsive in the grass suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous.

