Border officials intercept more than 5,000 fake IDs that could be used for criminal activity

(WIAT & CNN) Border Officials in Kentucky confiscated more than 5,000 fake ID’s.

Authorities fraudulent documents came from China and were intercepted on their way to New York.

About 2900 of the ID’s were already completed fake driver’s licenses from a variety of states.

More than 3100 of them were blanks that could be finished up later.

Officials say the fake ID’s can be used to commit a number of crimes.

One of the intended recipients is a person with child rape. Authorities believe this person provides minors with fake ID’s in exchange for sex.



The ID’s are thought to be connected to similar shipments that have intercepted recently.