Bond denied for 1 of 2 suspects in the murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford

Alexis Crawford 21-year-old

ATLANTA, GA -(WIAT & CNN) A murder suspect in a Georgia College student’s death appeared in court Thursday.

21- year-old Jordyn Jones was denied bond. Prosecutors argued she is a flight risk and that she could intimidate witnesses.

21-year-old Jordyn Jones



Her roommate, Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was reported missing November 1st and was found a park in Decatur dead a week later.

21-year-old Alexis Crawford

Prosecutors accuse Jones of helping to kill Crawford to cover up evidence that Jones’ boyfriend and the second murder suspect 21-year-old Barron Brantley had allegedly raped Crawford.

21-year-old Jordyn Jones & 21-year-old Barron Brantley

Brantley’s bond hearing was rescheduled for Friday when both defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

