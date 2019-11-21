Bond denied for 1 of 2 suspects in the murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA, GA -(WIAT & CNN) A murder suspect in a Georgia College student’s death appeared in court Thursday.
21- year-old Jordyn Jones was denied bond. Prosecutors argued she is a flight risk and that she could intimidate witnesses.
Her roommate, Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was reported missing November 1st and was found a park in Decatur dead a week later.
Prosecutors accuse Jones of helping to kill Crawford to cover up evidence that Jones’ boyfriend and the second murder suspect 21-year-old Barron Brantley had allegedly raped Crawford.
Brantley’s bond hearing was rescheduled for Friday when both defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing.