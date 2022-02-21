BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some African American promoters say once the careers of top artists reach a certain level, they often have to take a back seat to the larger corporate agencies. But the recent formation of the Black Promoters Collective has changed things.

Evidence of that is the 30 date New Edition Culture Tour that made a stop in Birmingham on Saturday.

Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivens and Johhny Gil are all among the group that paved the way for the boy bands of the 1980’s. Fans showed up to see them at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena by the carloads.

Outside the arena there was a traffic jam and inside the arena, it was jam-packed all the way to the top of the rafters. Latrice who says she’s been a New Edition fan since she was 13 years old expected the big crowd.

“It feels good. It lets everybody know that in B-ham, we know how to get down,” she said.

Also glad to see the large crowd at Legacy Arena was Black Promoters Collective CMO, Troy Brown.

“We’re really excited about Birmingham, extremely thankful that Birmingham has reacted the way that they have,” he said.

Along with New Edition’s choreography and pinpoint pristine footwork, the Culture Tour includes Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.

“The level of talent on this show is just top notch,” said Black Promoters Collective C.E.O. Gary Guidry. “It’s just an opportunity to see some of the best music of all time on stage.”

It was nearly impossible for African American promoters to put on 30 city tours of this magnitude before the formation of the Black Promoters Collection, which is 100% Black owned. Guidry said that’s why they formed the organization.

“We all had these great businesses and we said man its our time to come together and merge our power, you know our buying power, our producing power and unite for the culture.”

Combined, the Black Promoters Collective produced more than 400 concerts and other events in 2020, totaling $104 million in gross revenue.

“We want to make sure that we’re leaving a legacy for folks as well. Young executives that want to get involved in media, marketing, digital, social, all of those types of things,” said Brown. “That’s what the BPC is all about.”

The Black Promoters Collective returns with another major concert stopping in Birmingham on March 19. It’s part of the 25 date, Maxwell: The Night Tour, which features Anthony Hamilton and Alabama’s own, Joe.