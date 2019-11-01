BJCTA launches new MAX-DIRECT service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will begin providing on-demand rideshare micro transit service to passengers traveling to Mountain Brook, AL.



The new MAX-DIRECT service will be available beginning November 4, 2019, and will replace two fixed routes, Route 502 Cherokee Bend and 504 Hermitage.

MAX-DIRECT service is like other ride-hailing services that utilize smaller, neighborhood-friendly shuttle buses that will pick up riders at Central Station and drop them off at a requested address. It will also pick passengers back up from an address and return them to Central Station. The service will accommodate passengers with disabilities.

The new program will be implemented in partnership with TransLoc, a Ford Smart Mobility Company.

When the program debuts, passengers can request a ride through the TransLoc app. The app will provide passengers with an estimated pick up time, allow them to track their bus in real-time and alert them when their ride is about to arrive.

The BJCTA is looking for new sources to offer innovative ways to address greater accessibility and rider mobility in the current environment. This service is intended to complement existing fixed-route bus service and amend gaps in the current service.

