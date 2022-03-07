On this day in 2003, Annetta Nunn started her tenure as Birmingham Police Department’s 33rd police chief, becoming the first Black female to serve in this role.

(Courtesy: BPD)

Nunn interned at the Birmingham City Jail during her senior year of college. After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1980, she began her career with BPD as an officer assigned to the South Precinct.

In 1995, Nunn became a captain, overseeing the North Precinct. According to BPD, the mayor had proposed a city-wide goal to all four precinct commanders to get the crime down during this time. Nunn was the only precinct captain to meet all goals was able to cut crime down by 16%.

Nunn was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief in 2000, becoming the first Black woman to serve in this role as well. She was appointed Chief of Police on February 11, 2003.

Nunn retired from the Birmingham Police Department on January 4, 2008. She accepted a position as a grant coordinator and advocate for a domestic violence education program at the Birmingham Municipal Court.

