On this day in 2019, 6-year-old cancer patient Khy White was Birmingham’s “Mayor for a Day.”

(Courtesy: Randall Woodfin)

Khy was a Robinson Elementary School student battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a type of terminal brain cancer. Mark White, an Athens radio personality, learned of Khy’s condition and contacted the mayor’s office to suggest a day to honor the boy.

Khy White, his mother and younger brother visited Birmingham City Hall on March 8, 2019, where they were met with a standing ovation, gifts, and an official resolution signed by Mayor Randall Woodfin naming Khy “Mayor for a Day.”

Khy succumbed to his battle with cancer on May 6, 2019. Mayor Woodfin posted a tribute on social media in his honor, which read in part, “Khy loved pizza, he loved Black Panther, and he loved people. And we loved him.”

“Birmingham recall” is a series of ongoing articles documenting notable events in the city’s past. Check back each weekday to recall another event in Magic City history.