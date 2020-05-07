Birmingham PD release statement following video of officer body-slamming woman in a Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released a video statement Thursday afternoon regarding a viral video of an officer body-slamming a woman inside of a Walmart.

Sgt. Rod Mauldin with BPD says the interaction between the off-duty officer and the woman in question occurred on Tuesday after the officer saw the woman causing a scene inside of the Walmart.

Despite claims on social media that the incident occurred because the woman was not wearing face mask, BPD says the officer detained the woman and then body-slammed her due to her resisting arrest and “other threat factors.”

“The reason for the officers contact was disorderly contact and not just a mere violation of a face covering ordinance,” said Sgt. Mauldin. “We understand we are operating in trying times. The Birmingham Police Department has maintained a consistent, community-driven, educational approach to the surrounding circumstances of COVID-19.”

The woman’s name has not been released, but Sgt. Mauldin confirms that she has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing in the third degree, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

You can watch the full statement down below:

A witness filmed the altercation, which you can find below:

Warning: graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.

