Birmingham officer calls president, vice-president, Democratic Party ‘enemies of the state’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer was reassigned after making a social media post to Facebook that called the Democratic Party “enemies of the state,” authorities report.

The post began by calling the president, vice-president, Democratic Party and all of their supporters “enemies of the state.”

At the bottom of the post was an upside down American flag. Below it, he expressed the following message.

“Our nation is under siege by these socialist enemies and if we cannot soon vote them out, it will be time to fight. If we are forced to fight, much blood will be spilled on both sides. I pray we can remove them peacefully before it is too late,” the officer said in the post.

A picture of the officer’s social media post.

The comments have since been taken down from Facebook, but the post has initiated an investigation.

The Birmingham Police Department says that they are aware of the post and have taken immediate action to initiate an internal investigation. They report that the officer has been assigned to administrative duties while the investigation is taking place.

BPD says that the post does not reflect the views of their department and that they take these instances seriously. They express their goal is to assure open accountability of each officer that serves the City of Birmingham.