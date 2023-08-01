BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The mission is in the name for InToto Creative Arts; Latin for “in all,” “for all,” or “with all,” InToto upholds the belief that everyone deserves a chance to heal from their pasts and express themselves.

“We believe that the arts should be accessible for everyone, no matter your financial status or how much access you have to resources,” said Dani Parmar, executive director at InToto.

Only a few years old, InToto has already touched the lives of many individuals across the Birmingham area.

Their mission? To provide “opportunities for artistic expression, connection and healing for people affected by social and economic hardships.”

Deborah excitedly shows off her completed artwork. Zebediah presents his artwork, which has gained interest and praise through InToto’s social media and has even led to some followers commissioning him for artwork.

InToto started out as the brainchild of Kyle Tyree. Tyree had spent years volunteering at the Firehouse Shelter, a men’s housing facility for the homeless, when he had the idea to bring theater to the guests there.

The Firehouse Shelter is a men’s shelter in downtown Birmingham that provides services for people who are experiencing homelessness. At the Firehouse Shelter, guests are provided with beds, meals and addiction recovery programs.

According to InToto’s website, Tyree wanted the “exercises, games and experiences of theater” to promote a “safe and creative outlet” for the men there. This, he hoped, would help alleviate the stresses, worries and concerns the guests face.

Tyree’s first point of contact to make his idea come to life was Tam Debolt, Executive Director of Terrific New Theatre, a nonprofit for the performing arts. DeBolt and Tyree’s conversation took place right at the start of the Covid pandemic, with the first classes being held over Zoom. Anne Riegel, Executive Director at Firehouse at the time, and her son Hunter were both a part of the initial brainstorming for InToto.

During their conversations, the group decided to expand the idea of InToto to include poetry, written word, visual art and improvisational comedy. This resulted in a series of “hires” of actors, poets and comics.

Within a year, Dani Parmar joined the team. Paramar, a Birmingham native who returned home in 2018 after a decade in New Orleans, originally met Tyree at Studio by the Tracks, an art studio for artists on the autism spectrum.

In 2021, Parmar began a fellowship at InToto where she provided visual arts classes to their partnering organizations. In 2022, she became the program director.

Oddly enough, Parmar’s educational background was in the sciences.

“I came to the art world a lot later,” Parmar said. “After school I sort of had a personal arts renaissance in New Orleans.”

When Parmar joined InToto, she said they were “pretty fresh,” a business “born into the pandemic” and primarily run off volunteer work.

“They’ve really grown a lot in the past year,” Parmar said. “They started out working with just one organization, the Firehouse Shelter. We’re now working with over seven different partnering organizations.”

InToto currently works with individuals at Pathways Home, a women’s and children’s shelter; JBS Mental Health’s 1920 Center, a member-run facility for people recovering from mental health challenges; and the Community Education Resource Center, an Alabama Prison Arts + Ed re-entry project.

“We have regular classes with all of the organizations that we serve,” Parmar said.

This includes five weekly classes at the Firehouse Shelter: an open studio session, a multi-disciplinary arts class, two yoga classes and a creative movement class – an expressive class combining movement and dance.

Creative movement is a favorite for many participants with InToto. The classes help build interpersonal connections with others and allow participants to get creative by using their bodies as the medium for expression.

Additionally, InToto has weekly classes at Pathways Home and the 1920 Center, as well as monthly classes with the Alabama Prison Arts Program and the Offender Alumni Association.

“It’s a lot to keep track of, to be honest,” Parmar said.

Even considering their enormous reach, InToto is still largely run by volunteers.

“We have less than a handful of contracted teaching artists,” Parmar said. “Everything is mostly run on the generosity of our awesome volunteers.”

This includes partnerships with entities such as Rojo Birmingham, where recently, on July 18, InToto displayed the artwork of the men at the Firehouse Shelter. That night, 10% of Rojo’s sales from 5 to 10 p.m. were donated to the organization.

“They are such a wonderful community partner,” Parmar said. “We got to take a lot of our participants’ artwork with us … and we even had a few of our artists that did some live poetry reading. It was really lovely.”

Avenue D and Harvest Roots have also partnered with InToto for a unique bi-annual experience: the InToto public facing showcases.

“Twice a year we have a public art show and we invite our participating artists to submit artwork,” Parmar said.

She said participants will work with instructors during their regularly scheduled sessions to come up with live performances to put on at the showcase, too, such as poetry readings, dances and musical performances.

Austin delivers an impassioned reading of his poetry at the Summer 2023 showcase at Avenue D Events that truly moved the audience.

“It’s just a really wonderful time to celebrate the power of art as a tool for therapeutic healing,” Parmar said. “We also really hope that we are helping to destigmatize some of these issues like homelessness and mental illness, and to just help bring people together that may not otherwise get a chance to listen or learn from each other.”

InToto’s next showcase will be in just three months, this November.

Artists receive an 80% commission for any of their artwork that sells at shows, or online. The other 20% goes back into InToto to provide art supplies for more art to be made.

InToto artist Arriles Reese, a guest at the Firehouse Shelter, beams at the 2023 Summer Showcase, where he exhibited artwork that he created during InToto classes. Arriles was thrilled to share his works and earned an 80% commission through the sales of his artwork.

Additionally, InToto has partnered with Yellowhammer Creative, a local hand-printed-goods organization, to create merchandise. Any proceeds from the merch, which can be found online, goes back into InToto’s programs.

InToto accepts monetary donations online, which Parmar said is a great way to help them get the art supplies they need and pay teachers to facilitate classes.

In addition, InToto offers opportunities for sponsorship at their showcases, which can be set up by emailing InToto.

“We do a lot on volunteers and the funds we raise goes so far in our programming,” Parmar said. “So I think that you can feel like your contribution here is really impacting a lot of lives.”

The programs have a trickle-down effect, she said, bleeding into other areas of life outside of artistic expression.

“We don’t claim to be administering any type of therapy, but we know that the arts have this really powerful healing and therapeutic effect,” Parmar said. “It helps people process and cope with hard things that they’ve been through, express difficult emotions and grow and heal from that.”

Parmar has seen this effect firsthand. Recently, her friend Abraham “graduated” from the Firehouse Shelter, which meant he found secure housing. Their goodbye was filled with emotion, including a “cry hug,” as Abraham returned to where he was from out West.

“It’s just the moments like that that just make you feel like you’re doing something that matters,” Parmar said. “I’ve never found work that has been so fulfilling.”