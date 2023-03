BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 42-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham overnight was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Earl Harris, Jr. was shot on the 500 block of Buffalo Street around 9:15 p.m.

Harris, of Birmingham, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:54 a.m.

Harris’ death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police. No further information is available at this time.