BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham approved a pay raise for city workers, including police officers, firefighters and other first responders. The funds came from a $53 million surplus from tax revenue over the recent fiscal year.

The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police have voiced their concerns, saying that the raise isn’t high enough for officers.

“My thoughts are that he promised us more,” Lawrence Billups with the Order said.

Billups tells CBS 42 he believes Mayor Randall Woodfin and the city are presenting the numbers in a misleading way.

“If you are a topped out employee, and not just police and fire, but if you are a city employee and you’re topped out, he’s basically giving you $500 and some change as your raise comes next year,” Billups said.

During the mayor’s presentation to the Council Monday, some raised concerns over the city’s ability to retain and recruit officers. Billups believes if officers pay checks aren’t high enough, then that problem will continue.

“Basically, if you get an officer from the city of Birmingham with two years in, it almost equals out to an officer in the metro area, most of which who have seven years,” Billups said.

Mayor Woodfin still believes the city is using these additional funds in the right way, and that the plan will help first responders.

“This is a continuation of our way of saying thank you, which now includes, before the fiscal year ends, an additional five percent cost living adjustment,” Woodfin said.

Billups says they want to continue to sit at the table with the mayor about officer pay because he believes the men and women in blue deserve more.

“And it’s only fair that he gives the raises that we’ve asked because we are not asking for a lot,” Billups said.

Even with the approval by the City Council, the Jefferson County Personnel Board still have to approve the measure. They are expected to vote in April. If approved, the pay goes into affect immediately.