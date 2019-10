PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multi-platinum selling duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, known as ‘Hall and Oates’ will be coming to a music venue near you.

They’ll make a concert stop in Pelham next week.

‘Hall and Oates’ will perform at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater Tuesday, September 24th.

They’re known for their hit songs “Out of Touch”. “I Can’t Go For That”, and “Maneater”.

Tickets are on sale now. They range from $29 to $119.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.