Authorities search for missing 23-year-old Fort Valley State student; missing since Valentine’s Day

FORT VALLEY, GA – (WIAT & CBS) Authorities are continuing to search for a missing Fort Valley State Student who went missing Valentine’s Day.



According to law enforcement, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen Friday morning.

Fort Valley State confirmed that Gunn is a senior agriculture major student. The university issued a statement:

“Fort Valley State University is deeply concerned about the well-being of our student Anitra Gunn, and we are praying for her safe return. FVSU is working closely with the Fort Valley Police Department, which is investigating Anitra’s disappearance. Anitra is enrolled as a full-time student at FVSU as a senior agriculture major. Campus officials have been in touch with Anitra’s family to offer our support for Anitra’s safe return.”

A chopper from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the area around the college Monday.

Fort Valley police say Gunn was last seen Friday morning around 11:30 a.m. in the Chestnut Hills Road area.

According to the CBS affiliate, WMAZ, a neighbor says that on Saturday law enforcement found Gunn’s car, crashed on Belle Street, which is supposedly not far from where the student lived.



According to the neighbor, police taped the area off to process the scene and may have found lip gloss and a key ring on the ground.

Law Enforcement has not confirmed or denied any of that information at this point.

Anyone with information on where Anitra Gunn could be is asked to call Fort Valley Police.