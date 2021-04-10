Authorities request help locating 2 missing Chelsea teens

Emmanuel Latavious Moore (left) and Joseph Key (right), who have gone missing and are from Chelsea.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance in locating two missing juveniles from the Chelsea area.

The teens that have gone missing are Emmanuel Latavious Moore and Joseph Key.

Moore has been described as 6-foot-4 and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Key has been described as 5-foot-8. He has brown eyes and red hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these two teens, please contact Investigator Thornburg at 205-670-6255 or at dthornburg@shelbyso.com.