Report: Multiple people killed in mass shooting at MillerCoors in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – (WIAT, CNN & CBS) A massive police presence as authorities are on the scene of a shooting at MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sources say several people have been killed. There is not an exact number of people confirmed who have been killed at this time.

Separate sources said the suspected shooter was a former MillerCoors employee.

Authorities say it is happening at the Molson Coors complex on the city’s near west side for what they call a “critical incident” which may be an active shooter situation.

Multiple sources tell CNN that there are several shooting victims. It’s not clear how many may have been injured.

There are reports that MillerCoors employees received an email about the active shooter near Building 4.

MillerCoors has about 1,400 employees in Milwaukee. Employees are currently sheltering in place.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Media staging area at this time is 35th and State. This is an active scene, take Highland Blvd as an alternative route. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

MillerCoors public relations confirmed there was an incident, but were still gathering details and could not comment further.

Several agencies including SWAT officers are on the scene.

This is an active situation, and developing.