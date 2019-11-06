Missing Clark Atlanta Student Alexis Crawford found dead in a park; warrants issued for 2 suspects

ATLANTA (WIAT) — We are following breaking news out of Atlanta.

According to a Reverend in Atlanta, Georgia who represents the family of missing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford, she has been found dead.

Reverend Markel Hutchins has been representing the family since her disappearance. We are told the family was recently notified.

Atlanta investigators say the 21-year-old went missing October 30, 2019.

UPDATE 4 P.M. -According to the Atlanta Police Department, Alexis Crawford’s body was found in a park in Dekalb County off of Columbia Drive. Investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects.

Now Investigators are working to get arrest warrants for two people.

Jordyn Jones, a 21-year old woman, and Barron Brantley, a 21-year-old man.

Jordyn was Alexis’ friend and roommate. No motive has been clearly established at this time.

But police say days before she went missing, on October 27th, Alexis filed a police report where she says she received unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley, who is is the boyfriend of Jordyn Jones.

No one has been officially charged at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

The family of Alexis Crawford posted their plea on social media:

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crawford, they are encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

