Army warns about fake draft text messages

(WIAT & CNN) If you receive a text message saying you are being drafted to fight in Iran from the U.S. Army recruiting command, DO NOT RESPOND!

The U.S. Army is warning about a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they have been drafted to fight in Iran.

Screenshots of the texts provided by U.S. Army recruiting showed spelling and grammatical errors which is one key indicator that the text messages are fake.

The other is that the draft was suspended in the ’70s and it would take an act of Congress to bring it back.

Officials say it is unclear how many of these fraudulent armed forces recruiting texts may have been sent. Military Security Officials are investigating the source at this time.

Authorities say so far there have been no reports of Americans showing up the recruiting branches as a result of the texts.

Last week, the selective service website crashed amid heightened searches.

The agency attributed the spread of misinformation after the tension with Iran.