Apple warns of ‘iPhone supply shortages’ due to Coronavirus

(WIAT & CNN) The Deadly Coronavirus is not just affecting people’s health but it’s impacting the health of businesses all over the world.

In fact, Apple says the outbreak is hurting businesses more than they even expected.

Because it is limiting how many iPhones it can make and sell in China, which is where most of Apple’s manufacturing happens and of course has been hardest hit by the outbreak.

Apple has temporarily closed all of its stores in China. But even though they are slowly reopening, getting back to the level they were before will take some time.

The company reached out to its investors, “These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.”

Warning it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided last month for the upcoming March Quarter.