Anti-Road Rage Law now in effect

(WIAT) Starting Friday, November 1st, Alabama drivers will be ticketed for two new traffic laws that are now being enforced.

The Anti-Road Rage law will prohibit drivers from staying in the leftmost lane of the highway for more than a mile and a half without passing another vehicle.

Exceptions will be made for bad weather, road construction, heavy traffic or if preparing to exit the highway from the left lane.

Emergency vehicles are also exempt, of course

The Anti-Road Rage law and seat-belt law went into effect on September 1. But those laws were on a 60-day trial period. During that trial period, officers were not ticketing people, only issuing warnings.

The new seat belt law will require each person within the vehicle to buckle up. If someone in the back seat is unbuckled, a ticket will be only be issued if the vehicle is stopped for another reason. Should the unbuckled person be a licensed driver, a ticket will be issued. If not, the driver will be issued a citation.



