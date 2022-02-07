ANNISTON Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is dealing with a shortage of officers and now has 17 openings.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles says this is a problem being felt across the nation. He tells CBS 42 that social media has presented challenges to departments nationwide leaving less people applying due to public perception.

“There are people out there who really want to be a police officer. They have a calling for public service, community service, and law enforcement in general,” Chief Bowles said. “But a friend group on social media or in person doesn’t want them to be a police officer for the inherent dangers that are there, but those dangers are minimized.”

Bowles added that people are also seeing things on a national scale with police officers and this is leading them to not want to pursue the career. He says east Alabama is overall supportive of law enforcement and need good people to help take care of the community.

The Anniston Police Department is working to offer more benefits to get people to pursue the career. One big benefit is entry level high school graduates can earn $43,000 a year. The department also can offer free college for officers to earn an associate or bachelors degree at select universities.

When Bowles compares working for Anniston to other police communities he says they are unique.

“If I get a recruit in here they’ll see more in two years in Anniston than they’ll see in 5 years in another department. It’s very fast work here, there is a lot happening,” he said. “They’ll see everything from gang initiated shootings, drug dealing– they’ll answer the whole array of calls that they see on TV.”

If you are interested in becoming a police officer you can apply here.