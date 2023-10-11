BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Unique items are available at unbelievably low prices for October Prime Day

If you like clothing, gifts and home decor that are out of the ordinary yet fun or practical, you’re in luck when you shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023. These unique products are referred to as hidden gems, and many of them are perfect for the holidays.

Whether you want matching Christmas pajamas to wear with the family or a pretty piece, such as a snow globe, to add to your holiday decorations, these awesome hidden gem deals will make your early holiday shopping a bit merrier.

Shop this article: SunnyBuy Matching Family Christmas Pajamas, Sunnyglade Character Christmas Stockings and Funko Pop Marvel Advent Calendar

Deals are live now for October Prime Day

Last updated on Oct. 11, 2023, at 2 a.m. PT.

Shopping for hidden gems on Amazon

When you think of shopping on Amazon, tech, home and kitchen items and even everyday supplies may come to mind. However, as one of the largest online retailers in the world, the types of available products are almost endless. It takes a little effort to find special worthwhile products, so we put together the top holiday hidden gem clothing, decorations and gifts so you can shop them without searching.

Best hidden gem Christmas pajamas and clothing

SunnyBuy Matching Family Christmas Pajamas 10% TO 15% OFF

Wearing matching family Christmas pajamas has been trending for the past several years. After all, gathering together on Christmas morning in adorable matching PJs makes a fun, sharable photo. This company offers several holiday patterns that come in sizes for men, women and kids. They’re made of polyester material that’s comfortable to wear and easy to wash.

U Look Ugly Today Ugly Christmas Sweater UP TO 29% OFF

Reindeer, Santa Claus, trees and tinsel — whatever you want on an ugly Christmas sweater, this company offers it. Made of acrylic, the sweaters come in a choice of nine designs and sizes ranging from extra small to extra-extra large. The colorful sweaters are perfect for holiday parties that request guests to dress up in their cringiest holiday attire.

Hudson Baby Long-Sleeve Christmas Bodysuits UP TO 35% OFF

What could be more adorable than a baby in a Christmas-themed bodysuit? Any youngster will look cute and cuddly in these soft cotton onesies that come in packs of three or five with a variety of red and green holiday graphics. They have a long-sleeve design that’s made for chilly December days.

Dearfoams Christmas Reindeer Scuffs UP TO 41% OFF

These soft slippers sport a reindeer design with a red nose, so youngsters will enjoy pairing them with their Christmas pajamas. They will also love the fuzzy material that will keep their little feet warm when it’s cold outside. Toddler sizes are on sale and range from 7 to 12.

Other hidden gem deals on Christmas apparel

Best hidden gem holiday decorations

Roman Santa with Snowflakes Snow Globe 20% OFF

Place this pretty snow globe among your holiday decor, and it’s sure to grab attention. With Santa and gold snowflakes, it’s perfect for holiday decorating. It plays “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and is made of quality materials that will last for many holiday seasons to come.

Sunnyglade Character Christmas Stockings 27% OFF

Going beyond traditional red stockings topped with white faux fur, these Christmas stockings are crafted with unique materials and feature classic holiday characters. The three stockings are made of burlap with plaid tops in Christmas colors. Each one has a different three-dimensional character — Santa, a snowman and a reindeer — and is perfect for hanging above the mantel in anticipation of Santa’s visit.

Hourleey Christmas Lighted Gift Boxes, Set of 3 20% OFF

If you’re looking for a unique way to light up a room this holiday season, these gift boxes are a festive choice. The set includes three electric-powered boxes that are prelit and ready to plug into an outlet and glow. They produce soft illumination that complements the lights of a Christmas tree.

National Tree Company Prelit Pink Christmas Tree 44% OFF

With Barbie still on-trend thanks to this year’s epic box-office hit, many fans may opt for a pink Christmas tree this season. Although unique, one like this shimmery 4-foot model will create a magical Barbie-world display. It’s adorned with bright pink tinsel and white lights.

Best hidden gem holiday gifts

Creawoo Nativity Scene Ornament 44% OFF

Crafted of wood, this inspirational ornament features a nativity scene with beautiful details. The wood is made with three layers for durability, so the ornament can be enjoyed for many holiday seasons. It’s available in a star or nativity shape and comes nicely boxed for gift-giving.

Instant Pot Milk Frother 34% OFF

Hot chocolate goes with the holidays like snow goes with December. That’s why this gem makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to sip the classic wintertime beverage. It’s a frothing machine that heats milk quickly and turns it into a creamy foundation for hot chocolate drinks.

Cozy Bliss White Christmas Throw Blanket 52% OFF COUPON

With Christmas village scenes on a snow-white background, this throw is a cozy gift that they’ll love to curl up with on holiday evenings. It’s made of soft sherpa material that doesn’t shed or pill, and it can be cleaned in the washing machine.

Funko Pop Marvel Advent Calendar 29% OFF

An advent calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift that provides a fun way to count down to the big day. This one has a Marvel design with 24 Funko Pocket Pops characters. Kids and the young at heart can look forward to a tiny surprise each day of December until Christmas day arrives.

