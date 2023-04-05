A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Huntsville man for reckless murder in connection to the death of a young boy on Jordan Lane. (Getty Images)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Huntsville man for reckless murder in connection to the death of a young boy on Jordan Lane.

Robert Earl Wooten, 62, was arrested and charged with murder on April 2, 2021.

His arrest came after the November 11, 2020, crash that happened on Jordan Lane near I-565, which killed a 9-year-old boy.

Court documents identified the victim, however, due to his age, News 19 has decided not to reveal his name out of respect for the family.

The indictment, handed down on March 24, 2023, said Wooten “…did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to another person…and did thereby cause the death of another person…by driving under the influence of alcohol…”

Bond for Wooten has been set at $15,000. No court dates had been scheduled at the time this article was published.