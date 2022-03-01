MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says trains blocking crossings doesn’t just disrupt school buses and work commutes, but first responders as well.

“Just to go around that particular blocking adds several minutes to our service. That could be life or death for someone in need,” Choat said.

Choat says the issue has plagued his city for roughly the last 10 years, but has gotten worse recently, as he says trains have gotten longer.

“I would welcome any help to help alleviate that,” Choat said.

Some lawmakers aim to do just that, by passing a bill Tuesday by a vote of 95-1.

“We had a train that sat on our track for 10 days during the December timeframe, during the Christmas holiday season, a train sat for 10 days,” Rep. Danny Garrett (R- Trussville) said.

Rep. Garrett’s bill says that barring any mechanical failure or federal law responsible for the train’s stopping, law enforcement can order the train to be cut, moved or separated if it’s been there at least two hours and emergency vehicles approach.

The bill would also fine the train operator a civil penalty of $5,000 for every additional hour the train blocks the crossing, up to $50,000 a day.

Several other lawmakers spoke in support of the bill.

“Like you said, sometimes it’s just a poor lack of time, and a poor lack of management in making sure they can break those trains to make sure emergency vehicles can get across, so I commend you for bringing this,” Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R- Rainsville) said.

Mayor Choat says he’s skeptical the bill will be a cure-all, but he hopes it’ll help.

“If this is the answer and everyone can live with it, I’d be happy to. I have my doubts, it’d be hard to enforce, but we’ll certainly try and I hope the railroad will as well,” Choat said.

The train operator in Trussville, Norfolk Southern, said in a statement the following:

“Norfolk Southern works closely with local officials in the communities we serve, and we appreciate them engaging with us like we have in Trussville. To alleviate local issues, we’ve increased hiring and staffing, are making investments in our infrastructure across the state, and will continue working with local leaders to address concerns at the community level.” Norfolk Southern

If the Senate passes the bill and the governor signs it, it’ll take effect the first day of the third month after approval.