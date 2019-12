TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks to the media for the first time since his injury.



ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE QUARTERBACK TUA TAGOVAILOA SPEAKS Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks to the media for the first time since his injury. ROLL TIDE ROLL! šŸˆ Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Tua speaks about his conversation with Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban, his future and his timeline for his NFL Draft decision.