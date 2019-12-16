Active manhunt underway in Chilton County for an assault and kidnapping suspect

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) We are following breaking news of an active manhunt underway in Chilton County. Authorities say they are searching in the area of Lay Dam Road and Jefferson State Community College.

Authorities are searching for Eric Ashford Humphrey. He is wanted for assault and kidnapping.

According to the Chilton County Officials, all Chilton County Schools are safe and not on lockdown at this time but they are on heightened awareness.

All Chilton Co Schools are safe and NOT on lockdown. They are on heightened awareness. — Chilton County 9-1-1 (@chiltonco911) December 16, 2019

Active Manhunt Underway in area of Lay Dam Rd and Jeff State College – Assault and Kidnapping Suspect https://t.co/bDB5F4ZdjW pic.twitter.com/mUtmVS8JnG — Chilton County 9-1-1 (@chiltonco911) December 16, 2019

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt started after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Lay Dam Road at the I-65, 212 exit.

Please call 911 if you are in the area and see anything suspicious. He is wanted on several charges.